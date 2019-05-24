Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARY (PATRLIKOVA) ROHAN

MARY (PATRLIKOVA) ROHAN Obituary
ROHAN MARY (PATRLIKOVA)

Age 88, of Hays, on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William P.; loving mother of Irene (Stanford) Hoffman, Georgina (Thomas) Kane, Janie (Ronald) Boal, Susan Rohan, William F. (Lucy) Rohan and the late George Licehammer; also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mary will be sadly missed by her beloved dog, "Bruno". Friends received on Friday from 10 to 2 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394 where a Blessing Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Fr. Robert Ahlin officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends. Please share your condolences and memories at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 24, 2019
