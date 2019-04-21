FERRARO MARY ROSE (DRAGISIC)

A lifelong resident of Trafford, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Mary was born on November 8, 1925, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Stanesic) Dragisic, as well as sister of Frank Dragisic (deceased). Mary was a member of the St. Regis Church Trafford, a member of the Trafford Sr. Citizens, Young at Heart, and CFU Lodge #541 of Trafford. She took great pride in crocheting warm and cozy afghans for all her grandchildren and was also talented in creating ceramic decoration, especially for the Holidays. Her whole world was her family. Never had a bad word for anyone! She was a special gentle woman who gave so much to so many. She was the greatest baker and homemaker, loved Croatian Days at Kennywood and picnics at Millvale. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Frank P. Ferraro. Mary is survived by her children Janet (Matthew) Matesic of Wexford, Mary Margaret (Joseph) Hohman of Monroeville and Patty(Dave) Cannon of Murrsyville; her grandchildren, Jill Matesic (Tim Gilroy), Emily Matesic (Adam Rockman), Heather Ritter (David), Brian Hohman (Brooke), David Cannon and Claire Float (Joe); her great-grandchildren, Tommy, Matt and Timothy Gilroy, Troy Rockman, Easton, Ella and Everett Ritter, Bryn, Owen and Parker Hohman, Francesca and Jamisyn Float and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7 th St. (State Rt. 130) Trafford 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass in the St. Regis Church with Fr. David Nazimek as celebrant. Interment will follow in the New St. Joseph Cemetery, N. Versailles. The family would like to thank Mary and Nikki of AHN Hospice for their special care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made the Allegheny Health Network, Office of Fund Development, Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave. Pittsburgh PA 15224. Go to www.supportahn.org or Make checks out to "Healthcare at Home". www.dobrinickfhinc.com