D Bagnato Funeral Home
50 Jefferson St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-3964
MARY ROSE (CAMPOLONGO) McLAREN

MARY ROSE (CAMPOLONGO) McLAREN Obituary
McLAREN MARY ROSE (CAMPOLONGO)

On Thursday, December 5, 2019; of Murfreesboro, TN; beloved wife of the late James McLaren; loving mother of John McLaren and Jason McLaren (Shanna); sister of Janet Bogdon of Texas; loving grandmother of Makenzie, Jameson and Madelyn; daughter of the late John and Angelina Campolongo; Mary Rose and Angelina, mother and daughter, will be laid out together at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie, Wednesday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m. A joint funeral mass will take place in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Mary Rose McLaren to Alive Hospice, 1629 Williams Dr., Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
