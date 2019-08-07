|
MONARKO MARY ROSE (ALIOTO)
Age 69, of West Deer Twp., on Monday, August 5, 2019. Born December 24, 1949, in Pittsburgh to the late Mario and Catherine (Machi) Alioto. Mary Rose grew up and graduated from Shaler High School in 1969. Worked at the J.C. Penny Catalog Center, Indianola for over ten years. She has lived in West Deer for the past 45 years. A member of St. Victor R.C. Church, Bairdford and the Church Young and Restless Club. Enjoyed cross stitch, flower gardening, collecting Snoopy and John Wayne memorabilia and traveling. Wife of Stephen T. Monarko; mother of Sherry Monarko, Austin, TX, Brian Monarko, Dormont, and Alicia McGinnis, Harrison Twp.; grandmother of Brandon Monarko and the late William Monarko; and great-grandmother of Landon Monarko; sister of John (Dolores) Alioto, Reserve Twp. and Antoinette (Ernie) Sotirake, Baden. Family will receive friends Wed. and Thurs. 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, parting prayers Fri. 9:30 a.m., Catholic Funeral Mass will follow in St. Victor R.C. Church, Bairdford with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. She will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery Mausoleum, Frazer Township. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019