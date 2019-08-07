Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Victor R.C. Church
Bairdford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MONARKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ROSE (ALIOTO) MONARKO


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ROSE (ALIOTO) MONARKO Obituary
MONARKO MARY ROSE (ALIOTO)

Age 69, of West Deer Twp., on Monday, August 5, 2019. Born December 24, 1949, in Pittsburgh to the late Mario and Catherine (Machi) Alioto. Mary Rose grew up and graduated from Shaler High School in 1969. Worked at the J.C. Penny Catalog Center, Indianola for over ten years. She has lived in West Deer for the past 45 years. A member of St. Victor R.C. Church, Bairdford and the Church Young and Restless Club. Enjoyed cross stitch, flower gardening, collecting Snoopy and John Wayne memorabilia and traveling. Wife of Stephen T. Monarko; mother of Sherry Monarko, Austin, TX, Brian Monarko, Dormont, and Alicia McGinnis, Harrison Twp.; grandmother of Brandon Monarko and the late William Monarko; and great-grandmother of Landon Monarko; sister of John (Dolores) Alioto, Reserve Twp. and Antoinette (Ernie) Sotirake, Baden. Family will receive friends Wed. and Thurs. 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, parting prayers Fri. 9:30 a.m., Catholic Funeral Mass will follow in St. Victor R.C. Church, Bairdford with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. She will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery Mausoleum, Frazer Township. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Download Now