KRYSTOPOLSKI SISTER MARY ROSE, SHS

Formerly Josephine Krystopolski, died peacefully on February 12, 2019, age 100, at Marian Manor in the 80th year of Consecrated Life. Sister Rose entered Sisters of the Holy Spirit from St. John Cantius Parish in Sharpsburg. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Mount Mercy College and continued on to post graduate work at Akron University, Marygrove College in Detroit and Duquesne University. She later received a Diploma in Practical Nursing and held certification as an LPN. Her apostolic work included teaching and administration in the Pittsburgh, Greensburg and Youngstown Dioceses and organist at the Churches where she worked. As LPN she served at Marian Manor, St. Alexis Manor and Holy Ghost Guest Home. After a serious illness she became the Community driver at the Motherhouse until she retired in 2002. Sister Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine Kalinowski Krystopolski and Joseph Krystopolski; and eight siblings, Aloysius, Joseph, Paul, Florence (Noullet) Krystopolski, Anthony, and three sisters who became Sisters of the Holy Spirit, Sisters Josepha, Pauline and Antoinette. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 1-8 p.m. with a vigil service starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Sisters of the Holy Spirit Motherhouse, 5246 Clarwin Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Bishop William Waltersheid and several priest friends on February 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment in the cemetery of Sisters of the Holy Spirit. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.