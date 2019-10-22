|
RONALLO MARY S. (DEDO)
Of North Huntingdon, age 56, died peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019, with her family at her side. For 17 years, Mary waged a valiant battle with breast cancer and, with her deep faith, proved victorious. Beloved wife of James "Bo" Ronallo for 36 years; loving and treasured mother of Ricki Ronallo of Boston, MA, Nick Ronallo and Mary Ronallo, both of North Huntingdon; dear daughter of Donald Dedo and the late Joan Dedo; sister of Sheila (Joe) Guzzi of Export, Debbie Dedo of McKeesport, Donald (Brenda) Dedo of SC and Jeffrey (Natalie) Dedo of Hempfield. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary had three passions: her home, her faith and her family. At home, she was noted for her exquisite gardening and her bountiful holiday decorating. She tended to her flowers, vegetables and shrubs and lawn with fervor. Mary was known for decorating her home for each holiday. Most notable was her Christmas decorating and displaying ten Christmas trees throughout her house to celebrate Christmas. In 2005, her home was a stop on the Norwin Historical Society's Christmas House Tour. Mary was deeply devoted to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and the Christian Mothers and had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother and the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Until she was physically unable to participate, Mary also was an active member of the Legion of Mary at St. Agnes Church. Through her memberships and her zeal to help others, Mary was a force for the needy and the less fortunate. Above all, Mary's most fond passion was her family whom she deeply loved and cherished. Friends welcome on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 12-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Mary will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Christian Mothers, c/o St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 200 Leger Rd., North Huntingdon, PA 15642.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019