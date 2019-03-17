|
|
SALOPEK MARY (GAGICH)
Age 87, of West Mifflin, died Friday, March 15, 2019. Mary had numerous employers over the years, enjoyed long walks and reading, was a talented seamstress and a member of Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 320. Born in Cross Creek, Washington County, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Srdan Gagich and Mara Oreb Gagich, and wife of the late John A. Salopek. She is survived by daughters, Ruth Salopek of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania and Patti Angus of Gilbert, Arizona; six grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Private Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, PA. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019