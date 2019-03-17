Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY SALOPEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY (GAGICH) SALOPEK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY (GAGICH) SALOPEK Obituary
SALOPEK MARY (GAGICH)

Age 87, of West Mifflin, died Friday, March 15, 2019. Mary had numerous employers over the years, enjoyed long walks and reading, was a talented seamstress and a member of Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 320. Born in Cross Creek, Washington County, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Srdan Gagich and Mara Oreb Gagich, and wife of the late John A. Salopek. She is survived by daughters, Ruth Salopek of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania and Patti Angus of Gilbert, Arizona; six grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Private Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, PA. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now