SANSERI MARY SANDRA
Mary Sandra Sunseri, 70, of Rotonda West, FL passed away on January 8, 2020 after a long and brave battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Sandra was born on February 19, 1949 in Pittsburgh, PA to Joseph and Bernice (Rahenkamp) Smith. She and her husband Domonick have been residents of Rotonda West, FL for 28 years coming from Pittsburgh, PA. They are members of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Grove City, FL. Her hobbies included reading and crocheting blankets for Project Linus. She is survived by her husband of 48 years: Domonick Sanseri; brother: Bruce (Debbie) Smith of Port Charlotte, FL; Donna (Jim) Rose of Port Charlotte, FL; two nieces: Kimberly Nedig, Debbie Schaupp; and two nephews, Michael and Brian Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother: Wayne Smith. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mr. Sunseri requests that contributions in Sandra's memory to her favorite charity: Suncoats Humane Society, 6781 San Casa, Englewood, FL 34224. ENGLEWOOD COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, INC., with Private Crematory has been chosen to handle arrangements. You may send your condolences to www.englewoodfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020