SONNTAG MARY (KEEFER)

Age 99, of Lansdale, PA; formerly of New Castle, PA, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Gwynedd Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Lansdale. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Edward Sonntag for 51 years. Mary was born in New Castle, PA to the late Norman Henry Keefer and the late Mary Myrtle (McConahy) Keefer. She graduated from New Castle High School, class of 1938. Mary was employed as a Recruiter and Operator for the former Bell Telephone Company in New Castle, PA for 20 years. She also worked as a Field Specialist for the Girl Scouts of Western PA. Mary was a member of the Embroiderers Guild of America, the American Needlepoint Guild, and the League of Women Voters. She was also a board member of the Lawrence County Easter Seals Association, a member of the New Castle Paws & Taws Square Dance Club, a member of the Maitland Lane Garden Club, and volunteered for Adult Literacy Lawrence County teaching English as a Second Language. Mary was a lifelong learner who loved books, nature, travel, genealogy and needlework. Her hobbies included: playing Bridge, swimming, walking, gardening, and watching football - especially Tom Brady. She became an author at the age of 92 and co-published the book, "Write, If You Live to Get There" with her daughter, Mary Jo, which won an IPPY award. Mary was a resilient, adaptable, independent woman who was proud of her heritage, a good friend with a good sense of humor, and a great smile. Her greatest accomplishment in life was her family. Mary is survived by her two daughters, Mary Jo Sonntag of Pittsburgh, PA, Julie Williamson and husband, Bob of Lansdale, PA; her two sons, Tom Sonntag and wife, Laura of Pompton Plains, NJ, John Sonntag and wife, Lucille Fitzsimmons of Lambertville, NJ; her two granddaughters, Amy Williamson of Lansdale, PA, Mary Sonntag of Lambertville, NJ; and her three grandsons, Bobby Williamson of Lansdale, PA, Matthew Sonntag of Poultney, VT, Andrew Sonntag of Pompton Plains, NJ. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant son, David Sonntag. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Unitarian Universalist Church of the South Hills, 1240 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228 beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 3MJC, the friends group covering park projects and operations at McConnells Mill and Moraine State Parks and Jennings Environmental Education Center, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, PA 16051. Arrangements by ANDERS-DETWEILER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com.