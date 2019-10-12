|
BREZNAY SISTER MARY STEPHEN
Sister Mary Stephen Breznay, a Sister of Charity of Nazareth, was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of 87 and in the 70th year of her religious life. Sister entered the congregation of the Vincentian Sisters of Charity from Saint Michael Parish in Munhall, PA. Sister Mary Stephen received her Bachelor in Education degree from Duquesne University and served as an Elementary teacher for 40 years in the Dioceses of Pittsburgh and Greensburg, PA, Youngstown, OH, Mobile, AL, and Springfield-Cape Girardeau, MO. After her long career in education, she continued to serve through her ministry to the infirm Sister, Vincentian Childcare Center, and as the manager of the convent gift shop. Sister Mary Stephen was most proud of her "Sister of the Year Award" presented to her by the Knights of Columbus. She felt that this award recognized her deep commitment to teaching God's little ones. When people met Sister Mary Stephen, they readily noticed her warm, quick smile and lively interest in everyone and everything. The song "God Loves a Cheerful Giver, Give Him All You Got" and "Que Serra Serra, Whatever Will Be Will Be" were songs that she sang often and well, and epitomized a life well lived in dedicated service to God and others. Sister Mary Stephen was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Mary Breznay; her siblings, Mary, Ann, Helen, Stephen, Agnes, Joseph, Dorothy, Thomas, Regis and John. She is survived by her nieces, nephews and her Sisters in Community. Friends will be received at St. Louise Convent, 8200 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh, PA on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 16 from 9:00 a.m. To 10:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the convent chapel on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Followed by internment in the Sisters' cemetery on the convent grounds. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019