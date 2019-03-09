|
MAGER MARY SYLVIA (SCHEIBEL)
Age 85. On Thursday, March 7, 2019, of Pitcairn, formerly of Monroeville. She was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Mary E. (Merhaut) Scheibel; dear mother of David J. (Brenda) Mager, Noreen L. (Rodger) Shaffer and Christine A. (Jim) McBride; sister of the late Charles A. Scheibel; grandmother of Jimmy (Lisa) McBride, Sean (Leslie) McBride, Daniel (Natalie) McBride, Eric (Todd) Repoff and Seth (Sarah) Repoff; great-grandmother of Patrick and Sadie McBride. Friends received Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn, where a Blessing Service will be held at 8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019