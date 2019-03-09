Home

WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
MARY SYLVIA (SCHEIBEL) MAGER

MAGER MARY SYLVIA (SCHEIBEL)

Age 85. On Thursday, March 7, 2019, of Pitcairn, formerly of Monroeville. She was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Mary E. (Merhaut) Scheibel; dear mother of David J. (Brenda) Mager, Noreen L. (Rodger) Shaffer and Christine A. (Jim) McBride; sister of the late Charles A. Scheibel; grandmother of Jimmy (Lisa) McBride, Sean (Leslie) McBride, Daniel (Natalie) McBride, Eric (Todd) Repoff and Seth (Sarah) Repoff; great-grandmother of Patrick and Sadie McBride. Friends received Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn, where a Blessing Service will be held at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
