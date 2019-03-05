ENRIGHT MARY T. (FRIEL)

Of Morningside, formerly of Garfield on Sunday, March 3, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence V. Enright; mother of Lawrence G. Enright; daughter of the late Hugh and Catherine (Coll) Friel; sister of the late John Friel, Grace McGinley Wagner, Sr. Ellen Friel, OSU, Marjorie Kirby and Frank Friel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was well known for unselfishly helping friends and family in times of need. She was a volunteer at Birthright of Pittsburgh and St. Mary's of Mercy's Red Door charity. Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield on Wednesday, 2-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Thursday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mary's name to Birthright of Pittsburgh. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com