Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-661-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY ENRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY T. (FRIEL) ENRIGHT

Obituary Condolences

MARY T. (FRIEL) ENRIGHT Obituary
ENRIGHT MARY T. (FRIEL)

Of Morningside, formerly of Garfield on Sunday, March 3, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence V. Enright; mother of Lawrence G. Enright; daughter of the late Hugh and Catherine (Coll) Friel; sister of the late John Friel, Grace McGinley Wagner, Sr. Ellen Friel, OSU, Marjorie Kirby and Frank Friel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was well known for unselfishly helping friends and family in times of need. She was a volunteer at Birthright of Pittsburgh and St. Mary's of Mercy's Red Door charity. Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield on Wednesday, 2-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Thursday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mary's name to Birthright of Pittsburgh. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros. Inc.

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros. Inc.
Download Now