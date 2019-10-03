Home

McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church
7076 Franklin Road
Cranberry Township, PA
MARY T. JOHNSTONE


1931 - 2019
MARY T. JOHNSTONE Obituary
JOHNSTONE MARY T.

On Monday, September 30, 2019, age 88, of Sarver, formerly of Clinton Born in Braddock, PA, on January 7, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Nora Margaret O'Donnell. Mary worked as a fashion illustrator for Gimbel's, Hornes, and Kaufmann's department stories in Pittsburgh. In 1978, Mary enrolled and graduated from Gallaudet University with a B.A. in 1982.  During her time at Gallaudet, she became the editor of the school's newspaper, and received awards for her writing. To view some of Mary's work visit https://flic.kr/s/aHsmHo5ptM. Mary was a strong advocate for the deaf community.  She volunteered with a DC-based organization called Self Help for Hard of Hearing People. Surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Russell Johnstone and a son, Kevin Johnstone.  She also had four brothers, Regis, Thomas, John, Richard, all deceased. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Charles Bober, pastor, officiating. Memorials may be made to Gallaudet University, Denison House, 800 Florida Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20002 or online at https://www.gallaudet.edu/office-of-development/giving-at-gallaudet. Arrangements are under the direction of the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
