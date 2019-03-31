KLUE MARY T. (MAZZA)

Age 89, of Mckees Rocks, peacefully on Friday evening, March 29, 2019, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Charles Klue; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Nicoletta Mazza; also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Mazza, and her sister Helen Zak. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Monday 4-6 p.m. at the Stowe Twp. Location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 7th Street, McKee's Rocks, PA. 15136 (412-331-0900). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11:30 a.m. St. John of God Parish The Church at St. Mary's. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com