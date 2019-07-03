MANNION MARY T.

Passed away on Monday, July 1st at the age of 79, after a long illness. She was born on March 31, 1940 in England while her father fought for Great Britain in WWII. Mary returned to Ireland with her mother, Catherine and her father, Michael where they lived in Glentrasna and Rusmuc in County Galway until moving to the US on May 16, 1958. She is the sister of Patrick Mannion and proud mother of Mary Jo Pryor, Michael (Kathleen) and Patrick (Bobby Lynn) Mannion; grandmother of Sara, Peter and Samantha Pryor and Meghan and Hannah Mannion and Kristen (Shane) McCaskey. Mary is the great-grandmother of Ethan and Emma Dornberger and Landon, Makeylah and Elizabeth McCaskey. She is the proud aunt of Sean and Katie Mannion. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Catherine C. and her sisters, Ann and Katie Mannion; as well as several beloved aunts and uncles. Mary worked for more than 25 years for the Diocese of Pittsburgh at St. Pius X Nursing Home in Brookline, befriending and caring for many seniors in the twilight of their lives. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards with friends and family and she especially loved spending time with all of the children in her family. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380; Friday Only, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Blessing Service, Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. www.deborfuneralhome.com.