Age 85, of Glenshaw, PA, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 21, 2019, with her husband by her side. She was born April 27, 1933, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John Burke and Martha (Caskey) Burke. In addition to her parents, Tess was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Yuhas and her brother-in-law, John Yuhas. Tess was a member of Elfinwild Presbyterian Church and a past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a master of quilting and crocheting, she had also volunteered with many charities, including Teddy Bears for Tots. Everyone who knew Tess knows that she loved her gnomes. Above all Tess was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved time spent with her family. Left to cherish her memory, are her loving husband, of 65 years, Walter VanNewkirk; children, Walter J. VanNewkirk and his wife, Linda, and Wayne A. VanNewkirk and his wife, Trina; grandchildren, Jessica, Linsey, Claire, Hanna, Wayne Owen, and Carey VanNewkirk; brother, James Burke and his wife, Candace; and nephew, Edward Fletcher and his wife, Robyn. Friends will be received in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA, on Wednesday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Funeral Service following immediately after at 1 p.m. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at:

