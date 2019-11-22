|
COMINOS MARY TELAKIS
85, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away on November 20, 2019 following a brave and courageous fight with cancer. Beloved wife of the late William Cominos for 38 years, Mary was an active member of Oakland's St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church since the time of her baptism in 1934. It was at St. Nicholas where she met her husband-to-be William in 1951 at a church dance and she remained an active member, parishioner, and faithful servant throughout her days. Mary was a pillar in her family, church, and social communities. Her words of wisdom and expressions of love touched all who knew her and were divinely inspired. Having encountered life's most difficult tragedies, she chose faith, happiness, and personal connections without wavering. Matriarch. Giver. Nurturer. Counselor. Survivor. Warrior. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; son, Dean; and parents, Paul and Eleni Telakis; all of whom greeted and escorted her into God's kingdom. She is survived by her sons, Greg of Atlanta and Alex of Pittsburgh; sister, Dee (George) Chronis; brother, John (Mary) Telakis, brother Manuel "Mike" (Sue) Telakis; and brother-in-law, John (Anne) Cominos. Beloved Yiayia to Benjamin, Elijah, Isabella, Sophia, and Ava Cominos, and aunt to many cherished nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Sunday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. with Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. Funeral Monday in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Building Fund 419 S. Dithridge Street PGH, PA 15213-3596. May God rest her soul. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019