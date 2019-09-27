|
|
DEAK MARY THERESA (McDERMOTT)
Age 73, of Pittsburgh, passed away on September 23, 2019. Daughter of the late Paul H. McDermott, Sr. and the late Helen Wieman McDermott; mother of David Deak, Jr., Michael Deak, Patrick (Alicia) Deak, Regina Robinson, and Michelle Deak (Matt Brennan); grandmother of Anthony Sonetti; and great-grandmother of Cherie Sonetti; sister of Eileen (Thomas) Feerst, Daniel (Kathryn) McDermott, Robert (Carol) McDermott, James (the late Natalie) McDermott, Helen (the late David) Taylor, Kevin (the late Debra) McDermott. Mary was preceded in death by five siblings, Paul, Jr. (surviving Rose), Patricia Gavlik (John), Margaret Lamperski (surviving Donald), Michael (Brenda) and John (Odessa). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Family and friends will be received from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Pgh., PA 15235. A Blessing Service will follow at 5 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Little Sisters of the Poor at 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212, "In Memory of Mary Theresa (McDermott) Deak." www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019