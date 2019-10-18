Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KUSHNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY THERESA (AZZARA) KUSHNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY THERESA (AZZARA) KUSHNER Obituary
KUSHNER MARY THERESA (AZZARA)

Age 83, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Vincentian Home, McCandless. Born November 23, 1935 in East Liberty, PA on Larimer Ave. Wife of the late John Dean Kushner; also preceeded in death by her parents, John M. and Lillian (Caputo) Azzara; and brother, Louis John Azzara; loving mother of Mary Patricia Petrarca (Domenic A.); grandmother of Brittany Lee Edmiston (Brett) and Domenic John Petrarca (Lauren); siblings, Joseph P. Azzara, Patricia L. Smith, John A. Azzara, Sharon E. Azzara and Sheila E. Morgan; many nieces and nephews. Mary was an employee of Thorofare and Foodland super markets. Active member of TOPPS, ISDA Primavera Lodge #149, and parishioner of Our Lady of Help a Christian East Liberty and St. Maurice Church of Forest Hills. Mary was an avid cookie baker, flower arranger and a Super Steelers Fan. Family and Friends will be received on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD 7663 Saltsburg Rd. Plum PA 15239. Burial mass will be held at St. Maurice Church 2001 Ardmore Blvd. PGH, PA 15221 on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
Download Now