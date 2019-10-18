|
KUSHNER MARY THERESA (AZZARA)
Age 83, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Vincentian Home, McCandless. Born November 23, 1935 in East Liberty, PA on Larimer Ave. Wife of the late John Dean Kushner; also preceeded in death by her parents, John M. and Lillian (Caputo) Azzara; and brother, Louis John Azzara; loving mother of Mary Patricia Petrarca (Domenic A.); grandmother of Brittany Lee Edmiston (Brett) and Domenic John Petrarca (Lauren); siblings, Joseph P. Azzara, Patricia L. Smith, John A. Azzara, Sharon E. Azzara and Sheila E. Morgan; many nieces and nephews. Mary was an employee of Thorofare and Foodland super markets. Active member of TOPPS, ISDA Primavera Lodge #149, and parishioner of Our Lady of Help a Christian East Liberty and St. Maurice Church of Forest Hills. Mary was an avid cookie baker, flower arranger and a Super Steelers Fan. Family and Friends will be received on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD 7663 Saltsburg Rd. Plum PA 15239. Burial mass will be held at St. Maurice Church 2001 Ardmore Blvd. PGH, PA 15221 on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019