ONDISH MARY THERESA (KONIECZNY)

Peacefully, on Tuesday, July 16, age 90, formerly of East McKeesport. Mary was born on Christmas Day 1928 to the late Albert and Caroline Konieczny. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Ondish; loving mother of Bernadette (Ken) Hasse and the late Carole A. Ondish. She was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Skweres, Jane Iskat and Dolores Lenart. In addition to her daughter, she is survived by her sister, Virginia (Norman) Tamewitz; sister-in-law, Lois; nieces and nephews. Mary worked as a Cardiology Technician for a private practice and the former Braddock General Hospital. She was a former member of the St. Robert Bellarmine Christian Mother's Group. Family and friends with be received in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 15148, 412-824-4332, on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Murrysville on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.