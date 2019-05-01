STRIPAY MARY THERESA (MUNROE)

Of West Mifflin, on April 28th surrounded by her loving and grateful family, age 91. Theresa is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Richard; and her children, Mary Ann (Charles) Robison, Richard (Deborah) Stripay and Kathy Stripay. Theresa's grandchildren were the joy of her life; Laura Robison, Jennifer Stripay, Kate Robison and David (Kimberly) Robison. Theresa was a kind and gentle Irish soul who was a model of caring, compassion and thoughtfulness until her very last breath. She was a devoted friend to her "club girls" and her lifelong friend, Betty, all of whom she loved dearly. She was a loving aunt to a number of nieces and nephews. She will be missed, but will live in the hearts of those who knew her best. Memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Therese of Lisieux Church, Munhall at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com