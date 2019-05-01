Home

MARY THERESA (MUNROE) STRIPAY

MARY THERESA (MUNROE) STRIPAY Obituary
STRIPAY MARY THERESA (MUNROE)

Of West Mifflin, on April 28th surrounded by her loving and grateful family, age 91. Theresa is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Richard; and her children, Mary Ann (Charles) Robison, Richard (Deborah) Stripay and Kathy Stripay. Theresa's grandchildren were the joy of her life; Laura Robison, Jennifer Stripay, Kate Robison and David (Kimberly) Robison. Theresa was a kind and gentle Irish soul who was a model of caring, compassion and thoughtfulness until her very last breath. She was a devoted friend to her "club girls" and her lifelong friend, Betty, all of whom she loved dearly. She was a loving aunt to a number of nieces and nephews. She will be missed, but will live in the hearts of those who knew her best.  Memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN  38105.  Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Therese of Lisieux Church, Munhall at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019.  Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
