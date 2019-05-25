|
TRAINER MARY
Of Beechview, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Mother of Robert (Bobby) Rizzo and Melissa Brough (Trainer); grandmother of Ronnie, Shyanne, Cody, Reilly, Bradley and Noah; loving sister and aunt. She was loved by many and will be missed. If you would like to make any type of donation, please donate to any Diabetes charity in her name! Celebration of her LIFE shall be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pittsburgh, PA 15226, 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.
