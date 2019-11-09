|
|
ALIOTO MARY V.
Mary V. Alioto, age 103, of Morningside, died on November 8, 2019, at Canterbury Place, Lawrenceville. She was born on January 2, 1916, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Joseph and Vincenza (Dasta) Girasia. Mary was a lifelong member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Women's Guild. She was a volunteer member of the Morningside Women's Auxiliary. Mary was also an active member of the Morningside AARP and served as the recording secretary for many years. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family, playing cards and bowling with the same bowling league for over 40 years. Mary was the beloved wife of 56 years of the late Nunzio Alioto; loving and devoted mother of Rosemary Georgi, Josie (the late Thomas) McKibben, John (Kimberly) Alioto, Betty Ann (the late William) McKibben; proud grandmother of Melissa (Bryan), Christopher (Amanda), Scott (Heather), Amanda (Doug), Jill (Gary), Jeffrey (Leeanna), Alexander and Patrick (Ashton); proud great-grandmother of Andrew, Olivia, Hannah, Charlotte, Brie, Vivian, Billy, Julia, Teddy and Tommi, also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Ann Indovina, Anthony Girasia, Frances DeMarco, Joseph Girasia. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10th from 2 to 8 p.m. at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 Forty-Fourth Street, Lawerenceville, where parting prayers will be held on Monday, November 11 at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 11th at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1154 Chislett Street, Morningside. Entombment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, Squirrel Hill. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to a . Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.zalewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019