BUCCI MARY V. (SCIULLI)
Peacefully on March 6, 2019, Mary age 86, formerly of Oakland surrounded by her loving family returned to her Heavenly Home. Beloved wife of the late Donato (Dan); Loving mother of Angela (Jeff) Dodds, Christina (Greg) Calabria; devoted Nunni of Jenna (Sean) Parkhurst, Michael Calabria, Andy (fiance Natalie) Dodds, Jaclyn (Rob) Lauer, Lisa Calabria; Great Grandmother of Ronan, Isla Parkhurst, James Lauer. Sister of Domenic (Teresa) Sciulli; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME 3447 Dawson Street (Oakland)Friday ONLY 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul Cathedral. MEET AT THE CHURCH. In Lieu of flowers donations made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. Visit Mary's memorial page at
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019