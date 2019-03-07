Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY V. (SCIULLI) BUCCI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY V. (SCIULLI) BUCCI Obituary
BUCCI MARY V. (SCIULLI)

Peacefully on March 6, 2019, Mary age 86, formerly of Oakland surrounded by her loving family returned to her Heavenly Home. Beloved wife of the late Donato (Dan); Loving mother of Angela (Jeff) Dodds, Christina (Greg) Calabria; devoted Nunni of Jenna (Sean) Parkhurst, Michael Calabria, Andy (fiance Natalie) Dodds, Jaclyn (Rob) Lauer, Lisa Calabria; Great Grandmother of Ronan, Isla Parkhurst, James Lauer. Sister of Domenic (Teresa) Sciulli; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME 3447 Dawson Street (Oakland)Friday ONLY 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul Cathedral. MEET AT THE CHURCH. In Lieu of flowers donations made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. Visit Mary's memorial page at


ELACHKO.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now