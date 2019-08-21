|
|
PIVIK MARY V. (NEMCIK)
Age 85, of the Renton section of Plum, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on August 17, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1934 in Czechoslovakia to her late parents, Michael and Mary Rusnak Nemcik. Mrs. Pivik worked in the cafeteria for Plum Plum School District for many years before retiring. She was an active member of St. Januarius Church in Renton where she was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Alter Society and Woman's Guild and sang in the church choir. Mrs. Pivik enjoyed flowers, gardening with her late husband George and canning fruits and vegetables. Surviving her are: daughter, Janice (Gary) Pivik Bowser of Cheswick; son David (Kerri) Pivik of Washington, PA; son, Dennis Pivik of O'Hara Twp.; son, George A. Pivik (Chip) New York City; three grandchildren, Matthew (Alix) Bowser, David and Alysa Pivik; three great-granddaughters. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, George M. Pivik; two brothers, Michael and Andrew Nemcik and stepmother, Irma Nemcik. Friends will be received Friday, August 23rd from 4-8 p.m. in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pgh. St. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24th at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, Springdale with burial to follow in Plum Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Plum Food Pantry # 81 Sandune Dr., Pgh., PA 15239.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019