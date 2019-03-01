LOGUE MARY VIRGINA (MCGOWAN)

Age 90, of South Fayette Twp, formerly of Pleasant Hills, on February 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John M. "Jack" Logue for 63 years; loving mother of Tim (Zenny) Logue, Terry (Beth) Logue and Jenny (Floyd) Schuchert; cherished grandmother of Sean (Rebecca), Ryan (Katie), Sara, Gwen and Brian; sister of Tom (Lillian) McGowan, Paul (Margaret) McGowan, Shirley Snyder, Ned McGowan, Pat (Micheleann) McGowan and Raymond (Camille) McGowan. A graduate of Robert Morris Business School, Mary Virginia worked as an accountant and book keeper for the Carpenters Union for the majority of her career. She was the first woman to receive the Golden Hammer award. She was an avid musician, playing the violin and singing throughout her life. Mary Virginia was very active in her church and was the president of the Canterbury Club in 1960. After her stroke in 1994, she remained active and was the treasurer of her stroke group. Family and friends received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday TBD at St. Anne Catholic Parish. Memorial donations may be made to the National at PO Box 15120 Chicago, IL 60693. View and share condolences at warcholfuneralhome.com