MARY VIRGINIA (CALLERY) ORNER


1948 - 2019
MARY VIRGINIA (CALLERY) ORNER Obituary
ORNER MARY VIRGINIA (CALLERY)

 Age 71, of Scott Twp., passed away on October 1, 2019. Born May 16, 1948, Mary is preceded in death by her parents, William V. and Nora (Coyne) Callery and her beloved namesake Aunt, Virginia Callery.  Mary is survived by her loving family who were present and surrounding her during her final days; her husband, Amos B. Orner, Jr.; daughter, Michelle (Douglas) Allan; sons, David J. Orner and Jonathan E. Orner; step-daughters, Bree Ann (Ray) Pelletier, Nikol (Dan) Galentine; step-son Amos B. Orner, III. "Trey"; cherished grandchildren Avery, Lauren and Emily Allan, Lucas Thompson, Sean and Max Galentine; brothers Rev. William Callery and John (Joan) Callery; also many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.  Funeral services and interment private arrangements entrusted to the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bridgeville (412.221.3333).  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
