WENDELL MARY VIRGINIA "GINNY" (PENZ)

Age 95, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of the Pittsburgh area, passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018. She was born in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania on July 1, 1923. Before moving to Florida, she resided in Bethel Park and South Park, PA. Ginny is survived by her two children, James Wendell and Elaine (Peter) Winquist, both of Venice, FL. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Alexis Winquist of Dedham, MA, Kristopher Winquist of San Francisco, CA and Haley Wendell of Martin's Ferry, Ohio; as well as her beloved sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert E. Wendell and her brothers, Leo E. Penz and Robert J. Penz. A memorial mass will be held at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church in Pittsburgh at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Burial will be private at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. FARLEY FUNERAL HOME, in Venice, Florida will be handling the arrangements. Donations in her name can be directed to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, whose dedicated staff provided quality of life in her last months, 3550 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting:

