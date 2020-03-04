WASELKO MARY (EHNOT)

Mary Waselko, of Munhall, on February 25, 2020, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Michael Waselko; loving mother of Janice (Ronald) Close, Karen (the late Gary) Weatherby, and Michael "Ralph" (Renee) Waselko; grandmother of 11, preceded in death by grandchildren, Terri and Tom; great-grandmother of 31; great-great-grandmother of 23; daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Evancho) Ehnot; sister of Andrew Ehnot, Eleanor Dugan and the late Anna Reichenbach, Margaret Pawlik, Elizabeth Pieffer, John, Michael and Steven Ehnot. Mary was a lifelong, active member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, and had a very independent spirit. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120, with a Panachida Service at 2 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10 a.m., at the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Homestead. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery, West Mifflin. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.