WEINHEIMER MARY (TRUITT)

Formerly of Scott Township, peacefully passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. Beloved wife for 57 years to the late Paul W. Weinheimer; loving daughter of the late Elmer and Mercedes Truitt; treasured sister of Janet (Allan) Quiring; caring aunt of seven nephews, three nieces, and many great-nephews and nieces, and many great-great-nephews and nieces. A Pittsburgher her entire life, Mary was a graduate of Carrick high school. Upon graduation, she began her career at Mellon Bank which she loved very much. Mary spent most of her 45 year career at Mellon Bank in the Trust Department. She also worked in Government Affairs with the head of Government Affairs on Mellon's client reception in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Society's annual event at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. She was a devout Catholic and a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Mary's kind and generous ways as well as her ability to make everyone feel special will be greatly missed. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211, on Thursday and Friday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m., in Our Lady of Grace Church. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Family suggests donations to Our Lady of Grace Tuition Fund, 310 Kane Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or Family Hospice & Palliative Care, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Please add or view tributes at:

