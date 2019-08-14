Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 461-0987
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
CCSH, Holy Angels Parish
Hays, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY TOBASCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY WYNN (PAHAL) TOBASCO


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY WYNN (PAHAL) TOBASCO Obituary
TOBASCO MARY WYNN (PAHAL)

Age 93, of West Homestead passed peacefully Sunday, August 11, 2019. Mary is survived by her loving husband of nearly 75 years, Lloyd George; children, George Ann (Colin) Bissett, Jeffrey Tobasco and David (Kathleen) Tobasco; grandchildren, Julie (Jeff) Maag, Nicholas (Tobi) Bissett, Vincent Tobasco; step-grandchildren, Alethea and Kevin (KC); and proud GeGe of Alyssa, Eastin, Helen and Waverly; sister of John Pahal, Leo (Sharon) Tobasco and the late Joseph (Lori) Tobasco; daughter-in-law of the late Joe and Ann Tobasco; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Mary was born in Oakdale, LA August 10, 1926 to the late Elmer G. and Helen Pahal and is survived by her brother, John and his children and grandchildren of Louisiana. Mary retired in 1991 from Telephone Answering Service (TAS) as Pittsburgh City Manager. Our family extends heart felt gratitude to all of Mary's caregivers while at SW Veterans Center in Pittsburgh.  You all are what LOVE is. Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, East 10th Ave., Homestead.  Funeral Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at CCSH, Holy Angels Parish, Hays at 10:30 a.m.  A Private interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now