TOBASCO MARY WYNN (PAHAL)
Age 93, of West Homestead passed peacefully Sunday, August 11, 2019. Mary is survived by her loving husband of nearly 75 years, Lloyd George; children, George Ann (Colin) Bissett, Jeffrey Tobasco and David (Kathleen) Tobasco; grandchildren, Julie (Jeff) Maag, Nicholas (Tobi) Bissett, Vincent Tobasco; step-grandchildren, Alethea and Kevin (KC); and proud GeGe of Alyssa, Eastin, Helen and Waverly; sister of John Pahal, Leo (Sharon) Tobasco and the late Joseph (Lori) Tobasco; daughter-in-law of the late Joe and Ann Tobasco; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Mary was born in Oakdale, LA August 10, 1926 to the late Elmer G. and Helen Pahal and is survived by her brother, John and his children and grandchildren of Louisiana. Mary retired in 1991 from Telephone Answering Service (TAS) as Pittsburgh City Manager. Our family extends heart felt gratitude to all of Mary's caregivers while at SW Veterans Center in Pittsburgh. You all are what LOVE is. Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, East 10th Ave., Homestead. Funeral Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at CCSH, Holy Angels Parish, Hays at 10:30 a.m. A Private interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019