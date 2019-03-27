|
|
ZELLMER MARY
On Sunday, March 24, 2019, age 91, of Akron, Ohio, formerly of Millvale; beloved Wife of the late Robert Zellmer; loving Mother of Debra (Jeffrey) Lamm; memaw of Anneliese Lamm; sister of the late Adam Pelt, Matthias Pelz, Anna Binder, and Joseph Pelcz; sister-in-law of the late Lawrence (Mildred) Zellmer; special aunt of Dennis Zellmer; and many other devoted nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FH AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10 a.m. Holy Spirit Church. Mary worked at St. Anthony Church for over 23 years. She was an avid crochet and bingo player.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019