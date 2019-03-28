Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY ZELLMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ZELLMER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY ZELLMER Obituary
ZELLMER MARY

On Sunday, March 24, 2019, age 91, of Akron, Ohio, formerly of Millvale; beloved Wife of the late Robert Zellmer; loving Mother of Debra (Jeffrey) Lamm; memaw of Anneliese Lamm; sister of the late Adam Pelt, Matthias Pelz, Anna Binder, and Joseph Pelcz; sister-in-law of the late Lawrence (Mildred) Zellmer and the late Marie (Michael) McHale; special aunt of Dennis Zellmer; and many other devoted nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FH AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10 a.m. Holy Spirit Church. Mary worked at St. Anthony Church for over 23 years. She was an avid crochet and bingo player.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.