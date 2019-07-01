BENEVIAT MARYALICE

Entered her heavenly home in her parents arms on June, 28, 2019. She was born on May 23, 2019, and provided much joy in the five weeks that she lived with her family. MaryAlice was very alert for a newborn and loved being cuddled, taking baths, and sleeping next to her mother, Natalie and father, Shannon. She is survived by her sisters, Penelope, Georgia, Loretta and brother, Emmett. MaryAlice is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, her godparents, Josh Beneviat and Amelia Dickson; her grandparents, William "Danny" and Yolanda (Spinelli) Beneviat; as well as, grandfather, John Rudzinski. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, AliceAnn (Peles) Rudzinski, whom she joins in heaven. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to help the poor through Cross Catholic Outreach or to the Beneviat family in memory of MaryAlice. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Alexis Parish in Wexford, PA. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.