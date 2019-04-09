Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARYANN (PACK) DERCK

Age 62, of N. Huntingdon, formerly of West Mifflin, passed away on Saturday April 6th 2019. Maryann is survived by her beloved brothers, Sean, Norman and Jacob Pack; her sister, Norma Pack Sletson; daughters, Amanda, Terri and Erica Derck; as well as six loving grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Clarence Pack; mother, Maryann Pack. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. Condolences may be left at:


www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
