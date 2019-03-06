Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for MARYANN DONOVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARYANN DONOVAN

Obituary Condolences

MARYANN DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN MARYANN, Ph.D, MPH

Of Squirrel Hill, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, age 65. Beloved mother of Benjamin R. Peluso; daughter of Alice and the late Harold Donovan of Massachusetts; sister of Kathleen Ward (the late Stephen), John Donovan (Susan), Donna Donovan (Marshall Kennard), Ann Donovan-Sierra (Gustavo), Donald Donovan, Joseph Donovan (Miriam) and Daniel Donovan (the late Carol); former spouse of Robert Peluso; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Dr. Donovan was Associate Director for Research Administration at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, formerly UPCI, from 2012 to 2017 and Associate Director for Research Services from 2005 to 2012. She was also a faculty member in the Department of Pathology and the Scientific Director of Hillman's former Center for Environmental Oncology. In recognition of her contributions to cancer research, Dr. Donovan received the 2017 Merrill J. Egorin Excellence in Scientific Leadership Award and will have an annual lectureship established in her name at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. In addition to her many academic and professional achievements, Maryann was also an accomplished nature photographer, traveler, and avid gourmet. A memorial visitation will be held at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Friday, March 8, from 4-8 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lecture Program at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, checks made payable to: University of Pittsburgh, 5150 Centre Avenue, Suite 1B, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Condolences may be left at:


www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros., Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros., Inc.
Download Now