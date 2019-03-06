DONOVAN MARYANN, Ph.D, MPH

Of Squirrel Hill, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, age 65. Beloved mother of Benjamin R. Peluso; daughter of Alice and the late Harold Donovan of Massachusetts; sister of Kathleen Ward (the late Stephen), John Donovan (Susan), Donna Donovan (Marshall Kennard), Ann Donovan-Sierra (Gustavo), Donald Donovan, Joseph Donovan (Miriam) and Daniel Donovan (the late Carol); former spouse of Robert Peluso; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Dr. Donovan was Associate Director for Research Administration at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, formerly UPCI, from 2012 to 2017 and Associate Director for Research Services from 2005 to 2012. She was also a faculty member in the Department of Pathology and the Scientific Director of Hillman's former Center for Environmental Oncology. In recognition of her contributions to cancer research, Dr. Donovan received the 2017 Merrill J. Egorin Excellence in Scientific Leadership Award and will have an annual lectureship established in her name at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. In addition to her many academic and professional achievements, Maryann was also an accomplished nature photographer, traveler, and avid gourmet. A memorial visitation will be held at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Friday, March 8, from 4-8 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lecture Program at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, checks made payable to: University of Pittsburgh, 5150 Centre Avenue, Suite 1B, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Condolences may be left at:

