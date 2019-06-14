|
|
GAJEWSKI MARYANN
Age 81, of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of John Gajewski; daughter of the late Edward and Dolores Schiefer; loving mother of Barb (Dan) Soroczak, Patty (Craig) Falk, Toni (Jim) Herbst, and John (Kari) Gajewski; beloved sister of Michael (Lori) Fratangelo, the late Pat Geczi and the late Tom (MaryAnn) Schiefer; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Friends welcome Friday 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 412-563-2800, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial, at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, in St Pius X Catholic Church, 3040 Pioneer Ave., Pgh., PA 15226. Burial private by family in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019