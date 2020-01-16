Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for MARYANN GRZANDZIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARYANN GRZANDZIEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARYANN GRZANDZIEL Obituary
GRZANDZIEL MARYANN

On January 13, 2020, age 86, formerly of Etna. Wife of the late Leo A. Grzandziel. Mother of Richard (Pat) Grzandziel, Linda (the late Michael) Buzard, Thomas Grzandziel, Diane (the late Michael) Remerowski, Karen (Mark) Eichhorn, and the late Leo (surviving Donna) Grzandziel. Grandmother of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Friends received Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. John Cantius Church at 12:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARYANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -