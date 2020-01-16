|
|
GRZANDZIEL MARYANN
On January 13, 2020, age 86, formerly of Etna. Wife of the late Leo A. Grzandziel. Mother of Richard (Pat) Grzandziel, Linda (the late Michael) Buzard, Thomas Grzandziel, Diane (the late Michael) Remerowski, Karen (Mark) Eichhorn, and the late Leo (surviving Donna) Grzandziel. Grandmother of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Friends received Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. John Cantius Church at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020