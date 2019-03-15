LIEBERMAN MARYANN

Age 81, of Bridgeville, PA, formerly of Peters Township, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born on August 4, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Helen Sobek; beloved wife to John Lieberman of 64 years; loving mother to Debbie Lieberman, John (Susan Torrero) Lieberman, Gregory (Dana) Lieberman, Amy Lieberman, Holly (Dan) Yoest, and Jaison (Melissa Edwards) Lieberman; cherished grandmother to Andrew, Courtney, Justin, Heather, Kaitlin, Stephen, Jessica, Isabelle, Sarah, Daniel, Bobby, Amelia, Philip, and Aaden. Dear great-grandmother to six great grandchildren; loving sister to Robert Sobek, David Sobek, Karen Sobek, and Margaret Sobek; she was preceded in death by her grandson, David Mollner; and her siblings, Barbara Rink and Stanley Sobek. MaryAnn loved to cook, travel and play cards with her card club. She most importantly enjoyed spending time with her family. MaryAnn will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A blessing service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

