Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARYANN LIEBERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARYANN LIEBERMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARYANN LIEBERMAN Obituary
LIEBERMAN MARYANN

Age 81, of Bridgeville, PA, formerly of Peters Township, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born on August 4, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Helen Sobek; beloved wife to John Lieberman of 64 years; loving mother to Debbie Lieberman, John (Susan Torrero) Lieberman, Gregory (Dana) Lieberman, Amy Lieberman, Holly (Dan) Yoest, and Jaison (Melissa Edwards) Lieberman; cherished grandmother to Andrew, Courtney, Justin, Heather, Kaitlin, Stephen, Jessica, Isabelle, Sarah, Daniel, Bobby, Amelia, Philip, and Aaden. Dear great-grandmother to six great grandchildren; loving sister to Robert Sobek, David Sobek, Karen Sobek, and Margaret Sobek; she was preceded in death by her grandson, David Mollner; and her siblings, Barbara Rink and Stanley Sobek. MaryAnn loved to cook, travel and play cards with her card club. She most importantly enjoyed spending time with her family. MaryAnn will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A blessing service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.