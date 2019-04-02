|
MAIMONE MARYANNE L.
North Lima–Maryanne L. Maimone, Age 78, passed away March 27, 2019 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. She was born January 16, 1941 in Pittsburgh; the daughter of Anthony and Loretta Maimone. She was a 1958 graduate of St. Basil's Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, PA. She moved to Youngstown in 1967 working for General Ionics and retired from Trumbull County Child Support Enforcement Agency after a 28 year career; she is survived by a brother, James (Joan) Maimone; a sister, Maryjane Ruffner; a brother Bud (Sunny) Maimone; life partner, George Kennedy; and many nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours and cremation is being handled by CLEMENTE FUNERAL HOME, New Middletown, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to view this obituary and send condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019