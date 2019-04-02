Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARYANNE MAIMONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARYANNE L. MAIMONE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARYANNE L. MAIMONE Obituary
MAIMONE MARYANNE L.

North Lima–Maryanne L. Maimone, Age 78, passed away March 27, 2019 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. She was born January 16, 1941 in Pittsburgh; the daughter of Anthony and Loretta Maimone. She was a 1958 graduate of St. Basil's Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, PA. She moved to Youngstown in 1967 working for General Ionics and retired from Trumbull County Child Support Enforcement Agency after a 28 year career; she is survived by a brother, James (Joan) Maimone; a sister, Maryjane Ruffner; a brother Bud (Sunny) Maimone; life partner, George Kennedy; and many nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours and cremation is being handled by CLEMENTE FUNERAL HOME, New Middletown, Ohio. Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to view this obituary and send condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.