BISTOLAS MARYAYNE
Age 78, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born August 30, 1940 in Pittsburgh; daughter of the late Bill (step-father) and Helen Georgiakakos, and (father) Harry Paschaledis. Prior to retirement, MaryAyne worked for Allegheny Health Network. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Bistolas; she is survived by her children, Constance (Fiance, Michael Kugel) Bistolas, William (Tracie) Bistolas, and Christina (Michael King) Bistolas; two brothers, Basil Paschaledis and George Georgiakakos; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9 a.m.–12 noon at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 985 Providence Blvd. Pgh, PA 15237 with a funeral service at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cemetery, Allison Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019