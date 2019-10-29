|
|
THOMAS MARYELLEN C.
Age 91, of Monroeville, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Thomas, Jr.; loving mother of Charles R. Thomas, Craig H. Thomas (Marian), and Catherine L. Frye (Robert); grandmother of Sean, Caitlyn, and Dylan; sister of the late Raymond Held. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday October 30 at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment following at Twin Valley Memorial Park. www.corlfuneralchapel.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019