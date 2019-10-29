Home

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Resources
MARYELLEN C. THOMAS

MARYELLEN C. THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS MARYELLEN C.

Age 91, of Monroeville, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Thomas, Jr.; loving mother of Charles R. Thomas, Craig H. Thomas (Marian), and Catherine L. Frye (Robert); grandmother of Sean, Caitlyn, and Dylan; sister of the late Raymond Held. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday October 30 at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment following at Twin Valley Memorial Park. www.corlfuneralchapel.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
