Passed away January 3, 2020, following an 18 month battle with ALS. She was born December 15, 1950, daughter of Earl Ralph and Mary Elizabeth (Recka) Rapp, who preceded her in death. MaryEllen was a kind and sweet person, adored by all. She spent her childhood in Oakdale, PA, lived for many years in Los Angeles, CA and moved to Cortez, CO 12 years ago.  She is survived by husband, Jon; beloved daughter, Jennifer Zurick; cherished granddaughters, Isabella and Jaya Witte; and devoted sisters, Florence Mehalic, Katherine Witzberger and Nancy Beaumont.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
