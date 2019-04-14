Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
MARYJANE (CROWSON) DISKIN

MARYJANE (CROWSON) DISKIN Obituary
DISKIN MARYJANE (CROWSON)

DISKIN MARYJANE (CROWSON)

Age 83, on Friday, April 12, 2019, of Brentwood, formerly of Allentown and Knoxville. Wife of the late Joseph R. Diskin; beloved mother of Sharon (the late Michael) Burke, Joseph R. (Denise) Diskin, Jr., Sue (Mark) Gloeckl and the late Thomas (Sunny Jean) Diskin; loving grandmother of Patrick Burke, Jason Gloeckl, Julie Vernacchio, Luke Gloeckl, T.J. Diskin and Shane Diskin; great-grandmother of Nona Vernacchio and T.J. Diskin; sister of the late Anna Mae Grimm; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday 1-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Funeral Prayers will be held on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
