DISKIN MARYJANE (CROWSON)
Age 83, on Friday, April 12, 2019, of Brentwood, formerly of Allentown and Knoxville. Wife of the late Joseph R. Diskin; beloved mother of Sharon (the late Michael) Burke, Joseph R. (Denise) Diskin, Jr., Sue (Mark) Gloeckl and the late Thomas (Sunny Jean) Diskin; loving grandmother of Patrick Burke, Jason Gloeckl, Julie Vernacchio, Luke Gloeckl, T.J. Diskin and Shane Diskin; great-grandmother of Nona Vernacchio and T.J. Diskin; sister of the late Anna Mae Grimm; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday 1-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Funeral Prayers will be held on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church. Send condolences to:
readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019