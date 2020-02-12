|
|
BUCCI MARYLISA (CURTIS)
After a courageous battle, Marylisa, age 44, formerly of Pittsburgh, living in Houston, Texas, returned to her Heavenly Home. She is the beloved daughter of Donato and Carolina; loving and nurturing mom of Jackson and Kylie Curtis; former husband, Jason Curtis; sister of Daniela (Eric) Zavolta, Donato O. Bucci; aunt of Antonio and Isabella Zavolta; niece of Domenico Bellisario and Vincenzo Bucci; also survived by many loving cousins and so many lifelong friends. Family and friends are welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, Oakland, Friday February 14, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 a.m. in St. Paul Cathedral. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. Visit Marylisa's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020