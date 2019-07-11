MALLOY MATHILDA "MITZI" CATHERINE (PASCOE)

Age 77, peacefully passed away suddenly at her home, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with her loving husband, Frank Malloy, of 58 years, by her side. Mitzi loved spending time with her family and friends and especially enjoyed her beach vacations at the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Her never ending love and support for Frank and her family will be forever missed. She was the loving mother of Dawn (Joe) Pattinato, Michael (Leslie) Malloy, Timothy (Linette) Malloy and Jeffrey (Melissa) Malloy. Mathilda was the cherished "Grammy" to (7) seven grandchildren, Joey, Justin, Trevor, Brittanie, Ashley, Amanda and Erin; one great-granddaughter, Brexlyn; and a loving sister, Paulette (Pascoe) Mathias. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, 15017, (412) 221-3800. Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 12, 2019, 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Blessing service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11 a.m. All services will be held at funeral home. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.