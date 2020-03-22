FLANNERY MATILDA "TILLY"

Age 90, of Hampton, died Thursday, March 19. After winning her incredibly inspirational 38-year battle with cancer, Tilly passed away peacefully at home – on her terms – with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Sheila Yencik of Ross Twp.; her granddaughter, Jackie Yencik of New York City; her grandson, Jake Yencik of Pittsburgh; and her devoted companion for the past decade, Donald Truver of McCandless. Tilly also is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, who relied on her for advice, support and her typically candid opinion on any issue or question that they might address with her. She was preceded in death by her father, Angelo Lustri; mother, Ernestine Lustri Curti; step-father, James Curti; sister, Adeline Brown; and brothers, Armand James Lustri and James Curti Jr.; as well as her loving husband, William Flannery. Born in Oakmont in 1929, Tilly was steeled by the hardships of the Great Depression, and her unbridled patriotism was forged during the uncertain days of World War II. After graduating from Oakmont High School, Tilly attended the University of Detroit before returning to the Pittsburgh area, where she was married and raised her son. A working woman long before it was common, Tilly held a variety of professional positions before entering a career in real estate sales in the 1970s. At about the same time, she met her soulmate, Bill Flannery, and they embarked on an adventure that took them to Murfreesboro, TN, and Ogden, Utah, before returning to Pittsburgh for retirement. In her later years, among her many interests, Tilly especially enjoyed playing bridge, spending time with her sister, dining out with her companion, Don, and doting over her grandchildren. Her passing will leave a huge hole in the hearts, and a void in the lives, of her extremely appreciative family. Tilly also will be sorely missed by her countless close friends, especially those from the bridge groups and other clubs that she enjoyed so much. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.