U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Matthew Charles Vilsack, 42, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Matthew passed away due to health complications Saturday morning at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He was born on November 5, 1976 in Rochester, New York to Harry Vilsack and Susan (Stock) Vilsack. In 2001, Matthew enlisted into the United States Air Force as a Contracting Specialist. In 2011, he transferred from active duty into the Air National Guard where he served at the 149th Fighter Wing for the last eight years. During his military career, Matthew was deployed multiple times. His decorations include the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and the Joint Service Commendation Medal, amongst many others. Matthew's greatest accomplishment of all was his daughter, Maddy. He was a loving and devoted father. Maddy was "the apple of his eye." His legacy of being selfless, caring and loving will forever live on in her. Matthew's love outside his family included golfing, where he qualified for the Asian Pacific Golf Team Championship in Seoul, Korea and the Guam Amateur Golf Tournament and played in many other amateur golf tournaments. He was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. Matthew will forever be remembered, loved and cherished by all who knew him. He is survived by his parents, Harry and Susan (Stock) Vilsack; fiancé, Jenny Nocera; daughter, Madeline Vilsack; siblings, Amy Croll (Andrew), Debbie Vilsack, Margaret Leedy (Michael); nephews, Charles Levander, Henry Levander; nieces, Sara Levander, Keally Cristiano, Mackenzie Leedy. A funeral service was held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019