Of Lincoln Place, on May 2, 2019, age 48.  Beloved husband of Laura Zupan (Kuhn); son of John and Rita (Murphy) Zupan; loving father of Jeffrey Zupan; brother of Patience (Jules) Thomas, Deidre (Brian) Inks and the late Johnny Zupan.  Friends received SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Tuesday and Wednesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m.  Funeral Mass, Thursday 10:00 a.m., Holy Spirit Church, West Mifflin.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019
