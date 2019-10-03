Home

Age 43, of Pittsburgh lost his battle with a heroin addiction on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born on November 8, 1975, he was the loving son of Sandy and James Dorrance; dear brother of Jim Dorrance, Jr. and Adrienne (Ramon) Ramirez and cherished uncle of Jacob Dorrance and Damian Steiner. Family and friends are welcome Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11 a.m., the time of service at 1 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Animal Friends at animalfriendsshs.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
